New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the northeast region on Friday. The facility in Guwahati, which cost ₹1,123 crore to construct, will strengthen the region's health infrastructure.

During the event, Modi emphasized the positive impact that the new AIIMS, and the three additional medical colleges will have on Assam and the north east. The prime minister's office highlighted the project as evidence of Modi's commitment to improving health infrastructure across India.

AIIMS Guwahati, which was first proposed in May 2017, will provide 750 beds, including 30 AYUSH beds, and accommodate 100 MBBS students annually. The three new medical colleges in Nalbari, Nagaon, and Kokrajhar built at a cost of about Rs. 615 crores, Rs. 600 crores and Rs. 535 crores respectively, and will have a 500-bed teaching hospital each with various facilities.

The government is also working to distribute Ayushman Cards to millions of Assam residents, further enhancing access to healthcare in the region.