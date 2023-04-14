Home / News / India /  PM Modi inaugurates northeast’s first AIIMs
Back

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the northeast region on Friday. The facility in Guwahati, which cost 1,123 crore to construct, will strengthen the region's health infrastructure.

During the event, Modi emphasized the positive impact that the new AIIMS, and the three additional medical colleges will have on Assam and the north east. The prime minister's office highlighted the project as evidence of Modi's commitment to improving health infrastructure across India.

AIIMS Guwahati, which was first proposed in May 2017, will provide 750 beds, including 30 AYUSH beds, and accommodate 100 MBBS students annually. The three new medical colleges in Nalbari, Nagaon, and Kokrajhar built at a cost of about Rs. 615 crores, Rs. 600 crores and Rs. 535 crores respectively, and will have a 500-bed teaching hospital each with various facilities.

The government is also working to distribute Ayushman Cards to millions of Assam residents, further enhancing access to healthcare in the region.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout