PM Modi inaugurates northeast’s first AIIMs1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 03:10 PM IST
- The facility, which cost ₹1,123 crore to construct, will strengthen the region's health infrastructure.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the northeast region on Friday. The facility in Guwahati, which cost ₹1,123 crore to construct, will strengthen the region's health infrastructure.
