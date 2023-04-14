PM Modi inaugurates northeast’s first AIIMs

AIIMS Guwahati, which was first proposed in May 2017, will provide 750 beds, including 30 AYUSH beds, and accommodate 100 MBBS students annually. The three new medical colleges in Nalbari, Nagaon, and Kokrajhar built at a cost of about Rs. 615 crores, Rs. 600 crores and Rs. 535 crores respectively, and will have a 500-bed teaching hospital each with various facilities.

