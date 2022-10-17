PM Modi inaugurates PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 20221 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 03:22 PM IST
The prime minister said the event is aimed at making lives of farmers easier, boost their capabilities and promote advanced agricultural techniques.
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the two-day PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in the national capital, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.