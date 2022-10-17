NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the two-day PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in the national capital, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The prime minister said the event is aimed at making lives of farmers easier, boost their capabilities and promote advanced agricultural techniques.

He launched the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana — One Nation One fertiliser during the event. Speaking about the initiative, he said farmers will get cheap and quality crop nutrients under ‘One nation, One fertiliser’ scheme.

PM Modi also launched Bharat urea bags, which will assist companies in marketing fertilisers under the single brand name ‘Bharat’.

While launching the scheme he said, “Under ‘One Nation, One Fertilizer’, farmers will be able to get rid of all kinds of confusion and better manure is also going to be available."

According to an official release, nearly 14,000 farmers and 1,500 agri startups from across the country are attending the event while over 1 crore farmers are participating virtually. The event will also witness the participation of researchers, policy makers and other stakeholders, as per an official statement.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union fertiliser and chemicals minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union minister of state for fertilisers and chemicals Bhagwanth Khuba, and Union ministers of state for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Shobha Karandhlaje and other senior officials will participate in the event.