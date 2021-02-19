PM Modi inaugurates Pugalur—Thrissur power transmission link

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated state-run Power Corp. of India Ltd’s (PGCIL) Pugalur—Thrissur transmission link that will help meet the growing demand for electricity in Kerala.

“This system will facilitate the transfer of large quantum of power to meet the growing power demand of the State. It is also the first time the VSC converter technology has been introduced in the Country for transmission," PM Modi said at the inauguration, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The 320 kV high-voltage, direct current (HVDC) link, India’s first will help transfer 2 GW of power to Kerala, and is an important part of the government’s inter-regional transmission capacity for South India. India’s national grid has a 103.55 GW inter-regional power transmission capacity.

“Internal power generating sources in Kerala are seasonal. This makes the State largely dependent on the import of power from the National Grid. This gap had to be bridged. The HVDC system helps us achieve this," Modi said according to the statement.

India has 33 state load despatch centres (SLDCs), five regional load despatch centres (RLDCs)—for the five regional grids that form the national grid—and one National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC).

“We increased the inter-regional transmission capacity to South India from 7,250 MW in 2014 to 21,450 MW; out of which the inter-state transfer capacity to Kerala is 3,300 MW," power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh said at the inauguration, according to a government statement.

“The allocation for Kerala from the Central Sector is 2,266 MW but its peak drawl from the National Grid has already touched 3,100 MW - touching the maximum transfer capacity to Kerala. As the demand increases – and it is expected to touch 5,000 MW by 2022, the capacity to transfer more power to Kerala needs to increase," Singh added in the statement.

