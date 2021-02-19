OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi inaugurates Pugalur—Thrissur power transmission link
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi inaugurates Pugalur—Thrissur power transmission link

2 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 08:54 PM IST Staff Writer

This system will facilitate the transfer of a large quantum of power to meet the growing power demand of the State. It is also the first time the VSC converter technology has been introduced in the Country for transmission: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated state-run Power Corp. of India Ltd’s (PGCIL) Pugalur—Thrissur transmission link that will help meet the growing demand for electricity in Kerala.

“This system will facilitate the transfer of large quantum of power to meet the growing power demand of the State. It is also the first time the VSC converter technology has been introduced in the Country for transmission," PM Modi said at the inauguration, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Govt to start immunisation prog for children, pregnant women who missed doses

Govt to start routine immunisation drive for children, pregnant women from Mon

2 min read . 08:47 PM IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Govt likely to remove fare band, lift other curbs on aviation sector: Puri

1 min read . 08:33 PM IST
(representational image)

SC directs RBI to lay down regulations in six months for locker facility management in banks

2 min read . 08:26 PM IST
India breaches 1 cr milestone in vaccinating its healthcare, frontline workers

India breaches 1 cr milestone in vaccinating its healthcare, frontline workers

3 min read . 08:24 PM IST

The 320 kV high-voltage, direct current (HVDC) link, India’s first will help transfer 2 GW of power to Kerala, and is an important part of the government’s inter-regional transmission capacity for South India. India’s national grid has a 103.55 GW inter-regional power transmission capacity.

“Internal power generating sources in Kerala are seasonal. This makes the State largely dependent on the import of power from the National Grid. This gap had to be bridged. The HVDC system helps us achieve this," Modi said according to the statement.

India has 33 state load despatch centres (SLDCs), five regional load despatch centres (RLDCs)—for the five regional grids that form the national grid—and one National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC).

“We increased the inter-regional transmission capacity to South India from 7,250 MW in 2014 to 21,450 MW; out of which the inter-state transfer capacity to Kerala is 3,300 MW," power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh said at the inauguration, according to a government statement.

“The allocation for Kerala from the Central Sector is 2,266 MW but its peak drawl from the National Grid has already touched 3,100 MW - touching the maximum transfer capacity to Kerala. As the demand increases – and it is expected to touch 5,000 MW by 2022, the capacity to transfer more power to Kerala needs to increase," Singh added in the statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout