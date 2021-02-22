PM Modi inaugurates rail projects in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated rail projects in West Bengal to strengthen the connectivity of the state with other parts of the country.

Modi flagged off the inaugural train from Noapara to Dakshineswar in the 4.1-km stretch of the north-south corridor of the metro railway.

Modi dedicated to the nation the third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram, doubling of Azimganj to Khagraghat Road section, the fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara, and the third line between Rasulpur and Magra.

He dedicated the doubling of Azimganj to Khagraghat Road section which is a part of Howrah – Bandel- Azimganj section of Eastern Railway, at a project cost of Rs239.38 crore. "This route is extremely important for the movement of passengers and freight to North-Eastern states as it acts as an alternate route from Kolkata to New Jalpaiguri and Guwahati and connects important power plants of Sagardighi of West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited, NTPC Farakka and places of religious and historical importance," an official statement said.

He also dedicated the fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara (11.28 kms) of Howrah –Bardhaman Chord line and the third line between Rasulpur and Magra(42.42 kms) of Howrah –Bardhaman Main Line, which serves as a principal Gateway of Kolkata. Both these projects are supercritical projects and will enhance capacity on the highly utilized network in the Hooghly district of West Bengal.

These new lines will ensure better connectivity with places where there are coal, steel and fertiliser industries, thus providing impetus to new ventures, Modi said.

