PM Modi inaugurates rail projects in West Bengal

He dedicated the doubling of Azimganj to Khagraghat Road section which is a part of Howrah – Bandel- Azimganj section of Eastern Railway, at a project cost of Rs239.38 crore. "This route is extremely important for the movement of passengers and freight to North-Eastern states as it acts as an alternate route from Kolkata to New Jalpaiguri and Guwahati and connects important power plants of Sagardighi of West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited, NTPC Farakka and places of religious and historical importance," an official statement said.

