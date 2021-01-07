PM Modi inaugurates Rewari-Madar freight corridor section. Why is it important

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated Rewari-Madar section of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor via video conferencing. "The eastern and the western dedicated freight corridors are being seen as a game-changer for India. It will help in the development of new growth centres in different parts of the country," said PM Narendra Modi.

He also flagged off the world's first double-stack long-haul 1.5-km-long container train hauled by electric traction from New Ateli-New Kishangarh.

"The two 'made in India' COVID19 vaccines have instilled a new confidence in the people of India," PM Modi said.

On this occasion, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were also present.

Rewari-Madar section of WDFC

1) The Rewari-Madar section is situated in Haryana, approximately 79km in Mahendragarh and Rewari districts and Rajasthan approximately 227km, in Jaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Nagaur and Alwar districts.

2) It consists of nine newly-built DFC stations in which six are crossing stations of New Dabla, New Bhagega, New Sri Madhopur, New Pachar Malikpur, New Sakun and New Kishangarh while the other three are in Rewari, New Ateli and New Phulera are junction stations.

3) The opening of this stretch will benefit various industries in Rewari, Manesar, Narnaul, Phulera and Kishangarh areas of Rajasthan and Haryana and will also enable better usage of the container depot of CONCOR at Kathuwas.

4) This section will also ensure seamless connectivity with the western ports of Kandla, Pipavav, Mundhra, and Dahej in Gujarat.

5) During his inaugural address on December 29, Modi had said that these freight corridors will play a "major role" in making India "self-reliant". "Be it traders, farmers, or consumers, everyone will be benefitted from these."

