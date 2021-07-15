Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated various public projects including Ro-Ro vessels for tourism development on river Ganga. Ahead of his visit to Varanasi, he had shared pictures of Ro-Ro vessels. Today, the PM laid foundation stones of multiple development projects in Varanasi worth more than ₹1,500 crore at the IIT-BHU ground.

After reaching Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated a 100-bed MCH wing in BHU, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro vessels for tourism development on river Ganga and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway.

View Full Image Ro-Ro vessels

He also inaugurated projects worth around ₹744 crore and laid foundation stones of several projects and public works worth about ₹839 crore. These projects include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology, 143 rural projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission and mango and vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyanv.

Speaking at the occasion, the PM said that many projects were propelling the ancient city of Kashi on the path of development while keeping its essence safe.

He said projects like highways, flyovers, railway overbridges, underground wiring, solving the problems of sewer and drinking water, promoting tourism have seen unprecedented push from the government.

He said that cleanliness and beauty of Ganga and Kashi is the aspiration and priority. For this, work is being done on every front like roads, sewage treatment, beautification of parks and ghats.Broadening of Panchkosi Marg, Bridge on Varanasi Ghazipur will help many villages and adjoining cities.

PM Modi also inaugurated the International Cooperation and Convention Centre, Rudrakash which has been constructed with Japanese assistance.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that despite Covid, the pace of development remains intact in Kashi. "International Cooperation and Convention Center - Rudraksh' is the result of this creativity and dynamism," he said. PM Modi also said that Rudraksh shows the strong connect between India and Japan. He lauded Japan's effort in helping to build the convention centre.

Modi also remembered former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe who was closely connected with today's event. He recalled the moment when he had a discussion with Shinzo Abe on the idea of ​​Rudraksh when he came to Kashi.

The Prime Minister said this building has both the shine of modernity and cultural glow, it has the connection of India Japan relationship as well as scope of future cooperation also. Modi said that from his vist to Japan this kind of people to people relations were envisaged and projects like Rudraksh and Zen garden in Ahmedabad symbolize this relationship.





