PM Modi inaugurates ₹5,000 crore Bhogapuram Airport in Andhra Pradesh; lays foundation stone for other projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. He also laid the foundation for and inaugurated projects worth nearly ₹18,000 crore in the southern state.

About Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport The Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram has been developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode at a cost of over ₹5,640 crore, according to a government statement.

The Greenfield airport has been designed to handle 6 million passengers annually in the first phase and has a master plan to expand the capacity to 40 million passengers annually, news agency PTI reported.

It's being called “India’s newest gateway to the East.” It was conceived as a catalyst for industrial growth, employment generation, exports, skill development and research.

Commercial operations of the airport would begin from August 17.

The passenger terminal building has been designed to provide a modern, seamless and efficient travel experience. The airport incorporates advanced infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and sustainable features to enhance operational efficiency and meet future aviation requirements.

The airport's architectural design draws inspiration from the cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh. The terminal's roof profile reflects the traditional Chuttilu cottages and the landscapes of the Araku Valley, while its flowing form symbolises the graceful movement of a flying fish, blending regional architectural elements with contemporary airport design.

As per the government, the airport has been equipped with advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Building Information Modelling (BIM), Airside 4.0 technologies, Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC), biometric passenger processing, automated baggage handling systems and intelligent operational monitoring solutions.

“These systems are expected to enhance operational efficiency, improve passenger convenience and safety, and optimise resource utilisation,” the Centre said.

The airport is expected to provide a significant boost to tourism, trade, investment and employment generation in Andhra Pradesh while strengthening air connectivity in the region, the PMO stated.

PM Modi inaugurates projects worth ₹ 18,000 crore in Andhra Speaking at the inauguration of Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram, PM Modi said, "Development projects worth approximately ₹18,000 crore have been launched, inaugurated, and had their foundation stones laid here. These development works symbolise the rapid pace at which Andhra Pradesh is progressing today."

According to the official statement, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the ₹460 crore ASIP Semiconductor Project at Visakhapatnam, being developed by ASIP Technologies Pvt Ltd in partnership with APACT, Republic of Korea.

"It is Andhra Pradesh's first semiconductor manufacturing facility approved under the India Semiconductor Mission, which will manufacture around 96 million semiconductor chips annually and foster a robust ancillary ecosystem to support semiconductor manufacturing," a PIB press release had said.

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Likewise, the PM laid the foundation stone for the Transmission System for the integration of Kurnool-IV Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) - Phase-I (4.5 GW), being implemented by POWERGRID through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) at an investment of about ₹5,550 crore.

He also inaugurated the transmission system for Kurnool Wind Energy Zone and Solar Energy Zone (Andhra Pradesh) – Part A & Part B, implemented at a cost of around ₹3,550 crore, besides the transmission scheme for Solar Energy Zone in Ananthapuram (2,500 MW) and Kurnool (1,000 MW), implemented by POWERGRID at a cost of over ₹820 crore.

"These transmission projects will enable the evacuation of power generated from the renewable energy zones in Kurnool and Ananthapuram and the transmission of power to beneficiaries across the country through the National Grid," said the release.

They will facilitate the integration of a large quantum of renewable energy into the grid, improve the availability of clean power for demand centres, and contribute to India's energy transition and decarbonisation efforts by reducing dependence on fossil fuel-based power generation.

Further, the PM dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone for National Highway (NH) projects worth over ₹1,880 crore.

The projects launched include the four-lane access-controlled greenfield highway from Recherla to Guruvaygudem section of NH-365 BG, the four-lane access-controlled greenfield highway from Guruvaygudem to Devarapalle section of NH-365BG, and the four-lane Tadipatri Bypass on NH-67.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for a high-level bridge at Lingasamudram on the Penchalakona–Yerpedu section of NH-565.

These projects will ease congestion in Vijayawada and several other cities, improve road safety, reduce travel distance and travel time between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad, and promote regional connectivity.

In his address, PM Modi framed the rollout of major infrastructure and developmental initiatives as a vital step toward realising the goal of a prosperous "Swarna Andhra" (Golden Andhra Pradesh).

"Today is a very significant day for the development of Andhra Pradesh, and for the vision of Swarna Andhra. I feel fortunate to be on this sacred land of North Andhra today on such an auspicious occasion during a holy month. First of all, I bow at the feet of Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. I bow to Lord Kurmanath Swami and Goddess Politalli Ammavaru," PM Modi was quoted by ANI as saying.