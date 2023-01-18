New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the second phase of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23 organised in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said successful sports players are focused on their goal and overcome every obstacle in their path. He appreciated the scale of Khel Mahakumbh and expressed hope that India’s traditional expertise in sports will get a new wing through such events. He said about 200 parliamentarians have organised such Khel Mahakumbh in their constituencies.

The Khel Mahakumbh, organised by Harish Dwivedi, Member of Parliament from Basti since 2021, has various competitions in both indoor and outdoor sports like wrestling, kabaddi, kho kho, basketball, football, hockey, volleyball, handball, chess, carrom, badminton, table tennis etc. Apart from these, competitions in essay writing, painting, rangoli making etc are also organised during the Khel Mahakumbh.

The prime minister informed that such events are being organised in Varanasi also. “By organising such events, MPs are shaping the future of the new generation", the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said through these games, performing athletes are being picked up for further training under the Sports Authority of India. He expressed happiness that about 40,000 athletes, three times more than the last year, are participating in the Khel Mahakumbh.