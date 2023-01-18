PM Modi inaugurates second phase of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-231 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 06:16 PM IST
The Prime Minister said successful sports players are focused on their goal and overcome every obstacle in their path
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the second phase of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23 organised in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh