PM Modi inaugurates Shivamogga airport in Karnataka

PM Modi inaugurates Shivamogga airport in Karnataka1 min read . 04:08 PM IST
The Shivamogga airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility from Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region of Karnataka.
The Shivamogga airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility from Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region of Karnataka.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Shivamogga airport in Karnataka. The new airport has been developed at a cost of around ₹450 crore. The passenger terminal building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Shivamogga airport in Karnataka. The new airport has been developed at a cost of around ₹450 crore. The passenger terminal building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour.
Speaking at a public meeting after inaugurating the Shivamogga airport, the prime minister said that the UDAN scheme for affordable air travel envisions that, “Those wearing ‘hawai chappals’ should travel in ‘hawai jahaz’ (aircraft)."
Speaking at a public meeting after inaugurating the Shivamogga airport, the prime minister said that the UDAN scheme for affordable air travel envisions that, “Those wearing ‘hawai chappals’ should travel in ‘hawai jahaz’ (aircraft)."
He added that in the coming days India will need thousands of aircraft, and the days of Made-in-India passenger aircraft are not far.
He added that in the coming days India will need thousands of aircraft, and the days of Made-in-India passenger aircraft are not far.
The Shivamogga airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility from Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region of Karnataka.
The Shivamogga airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility from Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region of Karnataka.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for two railway projects in Shivamogga which include Shivamogga – Shikaripura – Ranebennur new railway line and Koteganguru Railway coaching depot.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for two railway projects in Shivamogga which include Shivamogga – Shikaripura – Ranebennur new railway line and Koteganguru Railway coaching depot.
He also laid the foundation stone for multiple road development projects worth over ₹215 crore.
He also laid the foundation stone for multiple road development projects worth over ₹215 crore.
PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multi-village schemes worth more than ₹950 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He also inaugurated 44 Smart City Projects worth more than ₹895 crore in Shivamogga city.
PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multi-village schemes worth more than ₹950 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He also inaugurated 44 Smart City Projects worth more than ₹895 crore in Shivamogga city.
The prime minister wished former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa on his birthday and recalled his contribution to public life.
The prime minister wished former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa on his birthday and recalled his contribution to public life.