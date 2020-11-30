Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said we are now seeing the outcome of the work of connectivity alongwith the beautification of Kashi done in the past. He added that unprecedented work has been done on new highways, pull-flyovers, widening of roads to reduce traffic jams in and around Varanasi.

The Prime Minister remarked that farmers would benefit greatly when modern connectivity expands in the area. He said over the years, efforts have been made to create infrastructure like cold storage along with modern roads in the villages. A fund of 1 lakh crore rupees has also been created for this.

He said black rice was introduced 2 years ago in Chandauli to increase the income of the farmers. Last year, a farmer committee was formed and around 400 farmers were given this rice to grow in the Kharif season. While normal rice sells for ₹35-40 a kg, this black rice was sold for up to ₹300 a kg. For the first time, this rice has been exported to Australia, that too at the rate of around Rs. 800 per kg.

The Prime Minister said India's agricultural products are famous all over the world. He asked why farmers shouldn't have access to this big market and higher prices. He said new agricultural reforms have given farmers new options and new legal protection and at the same time the old system also continues if someone chooses to stay with that. He said earlier, transactions outside the mandi were illegal but now the small farmer can take legal action on the transactions outside the mandi also.

The Prime Minister said Governments make policies, laws and regulations. In view of the ongoing farmers protest, the prime minister criticized the opposition claiming that it is based on mere apprehensions. He said confusion is spread in society about what has not happened yet, which will never happen.

