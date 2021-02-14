OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi inaugurates slew of developmental projects in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates slew of developmental projects in Kerala

1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 05:18 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The PM launched a 6,000 crore Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) of BPCL
  • He also laid the foundation stone of Cochin Port Trust's South Coal Berth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a 6,000 crore Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) of oil major Bharat Petroleum in Kochi. He also dedicated to the nation Ro-Ro vessels of Inland Waterways at Willingdon Islands.

Speaking at the events, the PM said: "We have gathered here to celebrate the development of Kerala and India. The works being inaugurated today cover a wide range of sectors. They will energize the growth trajectory of India."

"Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical complex of Kochi Refinery, this project will help strengthen our journey towards being Atmanirbhar. A wide range of industries would gain employment opportunities," he added.

The PM also inaugurated the Cochin Port Trust's International Cruise Terminal and Cochin Shipyard's Vigyan Sagar, a campus for Marine Engineering Training Institute.

"Vigyan Sagar is the new knowledge campus of the Cochin Shipyard. Through this, we are expanding our human resource development capital," said PM Modi.

Situated at the Ernakulam Wharf on Willingdon Island, it is India's first full-fledged international cruise terminal. It has state-of-the-art facilities and has been constructed at a cost of 25.72 crore.

In addition to this, he also laid the foundation stone of Cochin Port Trust's South Coal Berth.

Speaking about the project, Modi said: India is devoting topmost importance to developing our blue economy. Our vision and work in this sector include improving infrastructure, sustainable coastal development, coastal connectivity and more."

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh L Mandaviya and V Muraleedharan attended the event held at Ambalamedu.

About the projects

According to BPCL, the PDPP located close to its Kochi Refinery here will produce Acrylic Acid, Oxo-Alcohol and Acrylates, which are predominantly imported, at present.

These products have applications in paints and coatings, solvents, adhesives, water treatment chemicals, construction industry and super absorbent polymer among others.

The two new Roll-on/Roll-off vessels, deployed between Bolgatty and Willingdon Island on National Waterway-3, will have the capacity to carry six 20-feet trucks, three 20-feet trailer trucks, three 40-feet trailer trucks and 30 passengers each.

The service, operated by Inland Waterways Authority, will benefit trade as a result of reduced transportation cost and transit time, and will also lead to reduced congestion on the roads of Kochi, it was stated.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

