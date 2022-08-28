PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Smriti Van’ Earthquake Memorial in Kutch, Gujarat2 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 01:51 PM IST
The memorial is a tribute to the lives lost during the 2001 Kutch earthquake in which 13,000 people had died
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Smriti Van memorial, which celebrates the courage shown by people during the devastating 2001 earthquake in the Kutch region of Gujarat which took the lives of 13,000 people.