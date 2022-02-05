Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Statue Of Equality in Hyderabad, commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had taken to Twitter to say: “At 5 PM, I will join the programme to inaugurate the ‘Statue of Equality.’ This is a fitting tribute to Sri Ramanujacharya, whose sacred thoughts and teachings inspire us (sic)."

Prior to this, the PM on Friday kick-started the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in Patancheru.

He inaugurated (ICRISAT)'s Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and Rapid Generation Advancement Facility and also launched a commemorative stamp issued in Hyderabad.

While addressing the event, the Prime minister said CRISAT has experience of five decades of helping other nations in making agriculture easy and sustainable.

"I am hopeful that they will continue to deliver their expertise to strengthen India's 'Krishi' sector," he said at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of ICRISAT.

Here's everything you need to know about the Statue of Equality:

The statue is made of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals – gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc.

It is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world.

It is mounted on a 54-feet high base building, named 'Bhadra Vedi'.

The statue has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya.

It is encircled by the replicas of 108 sacred shrines from many parts of the country, including Tirumala, Srirangam, Kanchi, Ahobilam, Badrinath, Muktinath, Ayodhya, Brindavan, Kumbhakonam, and others.

It has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram.

A temple of Ramanujacharya covering an area of about 300,000 square feet has also been constructed in the premises, where a 120 kg gold idol will be placed for daily worship.

The inauguration of the Statue of Equality is a part of the 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, the ongoing 1,000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya.

Sri Ramanujacharya worked tirelessly for the upliftment of people with the spirit of every human being equal regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste or creed.

