Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, giving a major boost to modern healthcare infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR). The event was also attended by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Amrita Hospital is a super speciality 2600-bed super-speciality private hospital built at an estimated cost of ₹6000 crore. The hospital is managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math and will provide cutting-edge technology including a fully-automatic centralised laboratory.

The new hospital was constructed over a period of 6 years on a 130-acre campus keeping sustainability in mind with a dedicated seven-storey research block, and eight centres of excellence, including on gastro-sciences, renal sciences, bone diseases and trauma, transplants, and mother and child care and a medical college.

The hospital has initially started with 500 beds and is expected to be fully operational over a period of 5 years in a phased manner. Once fully operational, the 81 speciality hospital is slated to be the largest private hospital in Delhi-NCR and India.

Hospital buildings will span 36 lakh sq. ft in built-up area with a 14-floor tower having key medical facilities and a helipad on the rooftop.

The super speciality hospital housing patient-centric wards, OPDs and a high-tech fully-automated centralised laboratory is located in sector 88, Faridabad near the Delhi-Mathura road.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre at Mohali.

Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre is a 300-bed facility built at a cost of over Rs. 660 Crore by Tata Memorial Centre.

With inputs from PTI