PM Modi inaugurates super-specialty hospital in Haryana's Faridabad
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Amrita Hospital at Faridabad managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, giving a major boost to modern healthcare infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR). The event was also attended by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.