PM Modi inaugurates terminal-2 of Kempegowda International Airport

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly-designed terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Friday, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
The new eco-friendly terminal at the Bengaluru International airport has been built at a cost of around ₹5,000 crore.
According to a statement by the PMO, the terminal will be able to handle around 5-6 crore passengers annually compared with 2.5 crore now. Terminal 2 has been designed as a tribute to the Garden City of Bengaluru and passenger experience is meant to be a “walk in the garden".
Passengers will travel through 10,000+ sq mts of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens and these gardens have been made in India using indigenous technology.
“The Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design" the PMO said.
“Based on the sustainability initiatives, Terminal 2 will be the largest terminal in the world to be pre-certified platinum rating by US GBC (green building council) prior to commencing operations. The theme of ‘Naurasa’ unites all the commissioned artworks for Terminal 2. The artworks reflect the heritage and culture of Karnataka as well as the broader Indian ethos," the PMO added.
Overall, the design and architecture of terminal 2 have been influenced by four guiding principles: Terminal in a garden, sustainability, technology and art & culture. All these facets showcase T2 as a terminal that is modern yet rooted in nature and offers a memorable ‘destination’ experience to all travellers.
PM Modi also flagged off Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at KSR railway station in Bengaluru.
