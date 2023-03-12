PM Modi inaugurates the 118 Km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: 5 points

Electrification of Hosapete-Hubballi-Tinaighat section: The prime minister will also dedicate to the nation the electrification of Hosapete-Hubballi-Tinaighat section of the railway network and the upgradation of Hosapete station for boosting connectivity in the region. Developed at a cost of over ₹530 crore, the electrification project establishes seamless train operation on electric traction. The redeveloped Hosapete station will provide convenient and modern facilities to travellers. It has been designed to resemble the Hampi monuments, the statement said.