Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 March inaugurated the 13.71 km stretch from Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of the Reach-1 extension project under Bangalore Metro Phase 2, at Whitefield Metro Station. He also took a ride in the newly inaugurated metro.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, among others.

Officials said this section was the eastern extension to the operational East-West Corridor (Purple Line) from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield Station.

Built at a cost of around 4,250 crores, this metro line will provide a clean, safe, rapid and comfortable travel facility to commuters in Bengaluru, enhancing the ease of mobility and reducing traffic congestion in the city.

Of the 15.81 km extension under construction, the 13.71 km section from K R Puram to Whitefield was inaugurated on Saturday, which officials said would cut down the journey time on this route by 40 per cent and reduce road traffic congestion. 

The new line of the Bengaluru Metro would benefit five lakh to six lakh commuters working in tech parks, export promotion industrial areas, malls, hospitals and several Fortune 500 companies, it was noted.

Five trains of six coaches each, bought from BEML Limited, would be operated on this route, the officials said, adding that more trains would be kept as backup.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

