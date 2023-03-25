PM Modi inaugurates Whitefield-Krishnarajapura line of Bengaluru Metro; all you need to know1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Built at a cost of around ₹4,250 crores, this metro line will provide a clean, safe, rapid and comfortable travel facility to commuters in Bengaluru, enhancing the ease of mobility and reducing traffic congestion in the city.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 March inaugurated the 13.71 km stretch from Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of the Reach-1 extension project under Bangalore Metro Phase 2, at Whitefield Metro Station. He also took a ride in the newly inaugurated metro.
