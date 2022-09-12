PM Modi inaugurates World Dairy Summit in Greater Noida

PM Modi inaugurates World Dairy Summit in Greater Noida1 min read . 01:27 PM IST
The government has taken multiple steps for the betterment of the dairy industry resulting in an increase of milk production by more than 44% in the last eight years
The government has taken multiple steps for the betterment of the dairy industry resulting in an increase of milk production by more than 44% in the last eight years
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022 at India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida on Monday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. PM Modi also inspected an exhibition at the site.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022 at India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida on Monday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. PM Modi also inspected an exhibition at the site.
Addressing the gathering, the prime minister said, “The potential of the dairy sector not only gives impetus to the rural economy, but is also a major source of livelihood for crores of people across the world", the prime minister said.
Addressing the gathering, the prime minister said, “The potential of the dairy sector not only gives impetus to the rural economy, but is also a major source of livelihood for crores of people across the world", the prime minister said.
“The Prime Minister underlined the centrality of ‘Pashu Dhan’ and milk-related business in the cultural landscape of India," the PMO statement said.
“The Prime Minister underlined the centrality of ‘Pashu Dhan’ and milk-related business in the cultural landscape of India," the PMO statement said.
The Indian dairy industry is unique as it is based on a cooperative model that empowers small and marginal dairy farmers, especially women.The government has taken multiple steps for the betterment of the dairy industry resulting in an increase of milk production by more than 44% in the last eight years, as per the statement.
The Indian dairy industry is unique as it is based on a cooperative model that empowers small and marginal dairy farmers, especially women.The government has taken multiple steps for the betterment of the dairy industry resulting in an increase of milk production by more than 44% in the last eight years, as per the statement.
“The success story of the Indian dairy industry, accounting for about 23% of global milk, producing around 210 million tonnes annually, and empowering more than 8 crore dairy farmers, will be showcased at the IDF WDS 2022," it added.
“The success story of the Indian dairy industry, accounting for about 23% of global milk, producing around 210 million tonnes annually, and empowering more than 8 crore dairy farmers, will be showcased at the IDF WDS 2022," it added.
The four-day long IDF WDS 2022 is being held from 12-16 September.
The four-day long IDF WDS 2022 is being held from 12-16 September.
Around 1,500 participants from 50 countries are likely to participate in IDF WDS 2022, as per the PMO. The last such summit in India was held in 1974.
Around 1,500 participants from 50 countries are likely to participate in IDF WDS 2022, as per the PMO. The last such summit in India was held in 1974.