PM Modi inaugurates world’s highest arch railway bridge over Chenab river

A multi-tier security setup has been put in place for the prime minister's visit, his first to the Union Territory post-Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian Armed Forces across the border to hit terrorist infrastructure during the intervening night on May 6 and 7 in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead on April 22.

Lauding the Chenab bridge as an architectural marvel, the PMO statement noted that it is at a height of 359 metres above the river. It is a 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge engineered to withstand seismic and wind conditions.

Until now, trains operated between Sangaldan and Baramulla in the Kashmir Valley, while rail link to rest of the country was available through Katra.

Towering 359 metres tall above the Chenab River, this bridge's height exceeds that of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Among the other projects to be launched is the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

Constructed at a cost of around ₹43,780 crore, it includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges. The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country aiming to transform regional mobility and driving socio-economic integration.

In a major boost to last mile connectivity especially in border areas, Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various road projects.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra worth over ₹350 crore. It will be the first medical college in Reasi district contributing substantially to the healthcare infrastructure in the region, the PMO statement said.