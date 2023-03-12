PM Modi on Saturday inaugurated several development projects in Karnataka including the longest railway platform in the world in Hubballi-Dharwad. With the inauguration of the Hubballi railway platform, the city has registered its name in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the longest railway platform in the World at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji station. The 1,507-metre-long platform has been built at a cost of about ₹20 crore.

The Hubballi station is an important junction in Karnataka and a major hub of trade and commerce. It connects the railway lines towards Bengaluru (Davanagere side), Hosapete (Gadag side), and Vasco-Da-Gama/Belagavi (Londa side).

The longer platform will help to cater to the increasing transportation needs of the city and will also enhance the operational capacity of the yard. It will also facilitate multiple trains to simultaneously start from two directions.

View Full Image Hubballi- World's Longest Platform

During an event, PM Modi also inaugurated the electrification of the Hosapete - Hubballi - Tinaighat railway section and the upgrading of the Hosapete station, aimed at improving connectivity in the area. The electrification project, which was completed at a cost of more than ₹530 crore, ensures uninterrupted train operations using electric power.

Moreover, the newly renovated Hosapete station will offer contemporary amenities and conveniences to passengers. According to officials, its architecture was inspired by the Hampi monuments.

Big day for Hubballi-Dharwad as it gets multiple development initiatives to enhance 'Ease of Living' for the citizens. https://t.co/99FdFBqAgZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2023

The development projects inaugurated in the smart city of Hubballi-Dharwad by PM Modi are worth around ₹520 crore.

The officials said that PM Modi inaugurated the establishment the Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre, which is projected to cost approximately Rs. 250 crores and will offer advanced cardiac care services to the local community.

Secondly, he inaugurated the commencement of the Dharwad Multi Village Water Supply Scheme, estimated to cost more than Rs. 1,040 crores. Additionally, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Tupparihalla Flood Damage Control Project, which is expected to cost around Rs. 150 crores and is aimed at mitigating damage caused by the floods.

(With inputs from PTI)