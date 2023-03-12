PM Modi inaugurates world's longest railway platform in Hubballi-Dharwad

PM Modi on Saturday inaugurated several development projects in Karnataka including the longest railway platform in the world in Hubballi-Dharwad. With the inauguration of the Hubballi railway platform, the city has registered its name in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the longest railway platform in the World at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji station. The 1,507-metre-long platform has been built at a cost of about ₹20 crore.

