States can spend 50% of State Disaster Relief Fund: PM Modi tells CMs

NEW DELHI : In a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of seven states and Union Territories, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the states can now use 50% of the State Disaster Relief Fund or SDRF to rein in the Covid-19 pandemic. The earlier limit was only 35%, PM Modi added.

Terming it a major decision on the usage of the SDRF, PM Modi said, “Today, I announce that the states can spend 50 per cent of the SDRF amount on efforts to check the spread of Covid-19. This limit was earlier 35 per cent."

The meeting, in which the CMs and the health ministers were also present, PM Modi appreciated the efforts being made by the states to keep a check on the spread of the deadly virus and also annonced increasing the cap on the amount they can spend from the SDRF.

Besides emphasising on the wearing facial masks, the Prime Minister also emphasised that micro zones should be formed for effective management of the novel coronavirus in those areas.

On identifying high burden districts

The Prime Minister exhorted that it is important to identify high burden districts and deepening the COVID Appropriate behaviour by undertaking various media campaigns. He suggested that for sustainable COVID management, awareness of the community and its involvement is paramount and there is a need to continue Jan Bhagidari and Jan Andolan for COVID management.

He highlighted the need to promote COVID appropriate festivities in the coming days. He highlighted the need to focus on strict enforcement and surveillance in containment zones, undertaking contact tracing and monitoring comorbid and elderly patients specifically so as to ensure that the infection spread can be halted.

He highlighted the need to ensure adequate supply of oxygen, medicines and equipments besides effective implementation of standard treatment guidelines across all health facilities to decrease case mortality. He mentioned that while it is important to upgrade the health infrastructure, it is equally important to ensure that citizens are made aware of the same including ensuring seamless hospital admission processes at the field level.

He mentioned that the battle for COVID management is still far from over and all states need to continue their on-going endeavour and have a mission-mode approach for managing the Pandemic situation in the country.

