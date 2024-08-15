PM Modi Independence Day 2024 speech highlights: Prime Minister hailed Viksit Bharat by 2047 dream for India, lakhpati didi, women safety, crime against women in his Independence Day speech on Thursday

PM Modi Independence Day 2024 speech highlights: Frequent natural disaster incidents, Viksit Bharat by 2047, Atmanirbhar Bharat, youth skill development, and women's safety were among the key issues mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 11th Independence Day speech, given from Red Fort, Delhi, on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi's Independence Day 2024 speech top highlights Addressing the nation from Red Fort, PM Modi hailed the Indian government's focus on reforming the banking sector, education system, and criminal laws. He also mentioned the significance of lakhpati didi, world-class educational universities, capacity building for natural disasters, global promotion of Ayurveda, etc. Here are top highlights from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day 2024 speech.

Viksit Bharat by 2047 PM Modi's words reflected this year's Independence Day theme of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ as he urged 140 crore Indians to strive for India's development. “Viksit Bharat 2047' are not mere words, they are reflection of resolve and dreams of 140 crore people," said PM Modi in his I-Day speech. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India to become 3rd largest economy The Indian Prime Minister re-emphasised the government's efforts to make India the world's third largest economy and asked people to have “strength to live for the nation that can make a strong India"

“Suggestions have been collected from citizens, and crore of people gave suggestions for Developed India 2047. The dreams of every citizen and their confidence is reflected in those suggestions," the Prime Minister said.

Secular Civil Code Criticising the discriminatory communal civil code, Prime Minister Modi called for a ‘secular civil code’ without directly mentioning Uniform Civil Code. “It is need of hour to have a secular civil code and do away with discriminatory communal civil code," said PM Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reform in farm sector Underlining the importance of organic farming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the focus on sustainable farming in this year's Union Budget.

"We need to reform the farm sector. Today we are giving easy loans, tech, and valuation of produce. Today when everyone is concerned about the earth, we are grateful to farmers for choosing organic farming which we have made provisions for in the budget," the Prime Minister said.

Women Safety Amid widespread protest against the murder and rape of an on-duty doctor in Kolkata, PM Modi called for publicising punishments for crimes against women. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Need of hour is to widely publicise punishment for atrocities against women so that there is fear of consequences," said PM Modi in his Independence Day 2024 speech on Thursday.

75,000 medical seats in next five years Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced the creation of 75,000 more medical seats in the next five years. PM expressed concern over the difficulties faced by Indian medical students who often end up going abroad to pursue their education. PM Modi said that many middle-class children spend “lakhs and crores" on medical education abroad.