Saptadhara to civil defence and vision for the Gen-Z: Key takeaways from PM Modi's Independence Day speech from Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to the people on the 80th Independence Day, saying India, driven by the collective efforts of 140 crore citizens, is achieving new milestones across various sectors.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in the national capital, PM Modi paid tribute to the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifices and steadfast dedication helped bring an end to nearly 200 years of colonial rule. Extending his greetings to the people, PM Modi wrote in a post on X, “Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule.”

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During his address, PM Modi outlined his vision for India’s future, touching on several key areas ranging from economic growth and national security to self-reliance and development.

Key takeaways from PM Modi’s speech on the 80th Independence Day:

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is Saptadhara as mentioned in PM Modi's Independence Day speech? ⌵ Saptadhara refers to a collection of seven visions or 'streams of power' that PM Modi outlined for India's future, aimed at providing new momentum and heights for progress. 2 Why did PM Modi emphasize energy security in his speech? ⌵ PM Modi highlighted energy security to address the need for India to harness alternative energy sources and reduce dependence on other countries in light of rising geopolitical tensions. 3 How does PM Modi propose to achieve self-reliance through the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative? ⌵ Through the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, PM Modi called for reducing dependence on foreign nations by promoting domestic capabilities, particularly in critical sectors like energy and minerals. 4 What are the key components of the Viksit Bharat vision introduced by PM Modi? ⌵ The Viksit Bharat vision focuses on transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, emphasizing ambitious goals, innovation, and substantial progress across various sectors. 5 What challenges did PM Modi mention regarding the West Asia crisis during his address? ⌵ PM Modi addressed the West Asia crisis by discussing India's effective response to fuel supply disruptions, emphasizing self-reliance that helped avoid shortages of gas, fuel, and urea.

1. Energy, nuclear power: Addressing the country from the Red Fort, PM Modi highlighted the importance of energy security, adding that the government has taken several steps in this direction. PM Modi further said the country is moving forward to harness alternative sources of energy.

The Prime Minister noted that India has set a target of 200 GW of nuclear energy and plans to set up five new nuclear reactors, with the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, attaining criticality this year. Parliament has also cleared the SHANTI Act, which sets a target of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047.

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2. Aatmanirbhar Bharat & self-reliance: PM Modi called for reducing dependence on other nations as he pushed for Indians to become self-reliant. He noted that every Indian is now rooting for Vocal for Local and extending support to "Swadeshi" products.

PM Modi said rising geopolitical tensions had exposed the risks of relying on other countries, underscoring the need to strengthen domestic capabilities in critical sectors such as energy and minerals.

3. Semiconductors & critical minerals: Pushing for more semiconductor plants in the country, PM Modi said India would now build more such facilities and added that in the next seven to eight years, the country would have up to eight more chip plants. The Prime Minister also noted that the country has established semiconductor plants as part of its efforts towards self-reliance. He also emphasised India’s efforts to forge more partnerships on critical minerals, with several countries now depending on India for critical minerals.

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4. Viksit Bharat: During his address, PM Modi shed light on the country's Viksit Bharat goal and said, "Our success shows resolve of Viksit Bharat in 2047 cannot remain unfulfilled." He added, "Small dreams are not sufficient anymore… we should dream big… India has a big dream to become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. When the world's most populous nation resolves to become developed, the world will look at us differently."

5. West Asia crisis: PM Modi also addressed the West Asia crisis in his speech and highlighted India's response to the fuel supply disruption that created a panic-like situation across economies. He said, "Some people weaponised systems at their disposal during times of crisis, but our self-reliance helped us." He went on to say that the Indian government proved naysayers wrong by ensuring sufficient energy supplies during the crisis, and that due to the Central government's measures, India has not witnessed a shortage of gas, fuel, and urea.

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6. MSMEs & trade: Highlighting India's growing presence in global trade, PM Modi said the country has concluded free trade agreements (FTAs) with 40 countries, adding that the world has started to recognise India's capabilities. He further said the trade agreements being signed by New Delhi provide significant opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). PM Modi also noted that the country should remain open to global markets while ensuring that Indian products meet high-quality standards.

7. Governance, democracy & legal reforms: India has a stable political mandate and government, along with a vibrant democracy.

PM Modi highlighted India's strong judicial system and the Constitution as pillars guiding the country. He said India cannot progress in the 21st century while relying on laws from the previous century, pointing towards the need for legal reforms.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.