PM Modi: India is successfully dealing with enemies outside and inside

PM Modi: India is successfully dealing with enemies outside and inside2 min read . 12:13 PM IST
‘There has not been a single war with Pakistan where Kargil has not hoisted the flag of victory,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Kargil on Diwali.
‘There has not been a single war with Pakistan where Kargil has not hoisted the flag of victory,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Kargil on Diwali.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Diwali signifies the festival of the end of terror and that Kargil had made it possible. He is in Kargil on October 24 to celebrate the festival of light with soldiers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Diwali signifies the festival of the end of terror and that Kargil had made it possible. He is in Kargil on October 24 to celebrate the festival of light with soldiers.
All of the soldiers, the prime minister said, had been his family for many years. It is an honour to spend Diwali in Kargil with the brave soldiers. The military of India is the foundation of its security, he added.
All of the soldiers, the prime minister said, had been his family for many years. It is an honour to spend Diwali in Kargil with the brave soldiers. The military of India is the foundation of its security, he added.
PM Modi also said that India's prestige had risen globally. India’s going is up, and it is possible because India has been successful in dealing with enemies outside and inside, said PM Modi. According to the prime minister, 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is highly important for the nation's security as India’s dependence should be minimal on foreign weapons and systems.
PM Modi also said that India's prestige had risen globally. India’s going is up, and it is possible because India has been successful in dealing with enemies outside and inside, said PM Modi. According to the prime minister, 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is highly important for the nation's security as India’s dependence should be minimal on foreign weapons and systems.
From this triumphant land of Kargil, PM Modi wished the people of my nation and the entire globe a very happy Diwali. Never has Kargil failed to hoist the winning flag during a fight with Pakistan, PM Modi said. Diwali represents the end of Aatank (terror), and Kargil made it possible, he asserted, as the Indian Army defeated terror in Kargil.
From this triumphant land of Kargil, PM Modi wished the people of my nation and the entire globe a very happy Diwali. Never has Kargil failed to hoist the winning flag during a fight with Pakistan, PM Modi said. Diwali represents the end of Aatank (terror), and Kargil made it possible, he asserted, as the Indian Army defeated terror in Kargil.
Modi claimed that he was fortunate to be there. He thanked them for showing him these old pictures of him. The prime minister has been taking part in the celebration with the army for a number of years.
Modi claimed that he was fortunate to be there. He thanked them for showing him these old pictures of him. The prime minister has been taking part in the celebration with the army for a number of years.
With the soldiers at the border, PM Modi observes the festival of lights each year. This year's event was followed by his journey to the Ram Janmabhoomi compound in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. He offered prayers to Ram Lalla. He also observed the development of the Ram Temple's building. The temple town of Ayodhya also established a new world record when 15 lakh diyas were lit along the banks of the Saryu River in the presence of PM Modi.
With the soldiers at the border, PM Modi observes the festival of lights each year. This year's event was followed by his journey to the Ram Janmabhoomi compound in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. He offered prayers to Ram Lalla. He also observed the development of the Ram Temple's building. The temple town of Ayodhya also established a new world record when 15 lakh diyas were lit along the banks of the Saryu River in the presence of PM Modi.