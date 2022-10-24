Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  PM Modi: India is successfully dealing with enemies outside and inside

PM Modi: India is successfully dealing with enemies outside and inside

2 min read . 12:13 PM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
Kargil: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to celebrate Diwali festival with Indian Army personnel, in Kargil, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

‘There has not been a single war with Pakistan where Kargil has not hoisted the flag of victory,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Kargil on Diwali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Diwali signifies the festival of the end of terror and that Kargil had made it possible. He is in Kargil on October 24 to celebrate the festival of light with soldiers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Diwali signifies the festival of the end of terror and that Kargil had made it possible. He is in Kargil on October 24 to celebrate the festival of light with soldiers.

All of the soldiers, the prime minister said, had been his family for many years. It is an honour to spend Diwali in Kargil with the brave soldiers. The military of India is the foundation of its security, he added.

All of the soldiers, the prime minister said, had been his family for many years. It is an honour to spend Diwali in Kargil with the brave soldiers. The military of India is the foundation of its security, he added.

PM Modi also said that India's prestige had risen globally. India’s going is up, and it is possible because India has been successful in dealing with enemies outside and inside, said PM Modi. According to the prime minister, 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is highly important for the nation's security as India’s dependence should be minimal on foreign weapons and systems.

PM Modi also said that India's prestige had risen globally. India’s going is up, and it is possible because India has been successful in dealing with enemies outside and inside, said PM Modi. According to the prime minister, 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is highly important for the nation's security as India’s dependence should be minimal on foreign weapons and systems.

Also Read: Modi in Kargil on Diwali: Here’s how the Indian PM has celebrated festival of lights since 2014

Also Read: Modi in Kargil on Diwali: Here’s how the Indian PM has celebrated festival of lights since 2014

From this triumphant land of Kargil, PM Modi wished the people of my nation and the entire globe a very happy Diwali. Never has Kargil failed to hoist the winning flag during a fight with Pakistan, PM Modi said. Diwali represents the end of Aatank (terror), and Kargil made it possible, he asserted, as the Indian Army defeated terror in Kargil.

From this triumphant land of Kargil, PM Modi wished the people of my nation and the entire globe a very happy Diwali. Never has Kargil failed to hoist the winning flag during a fight with Pakistan, PM Modi said. Diwali represents the end of Aatank (terror), and Kargil made it possible, he asserted, as the Indian Army defeated terror in Kargil.

Modi claimed that he was fortunate to be there. He thanked them for showing him these old pictures of him. The prime minister has been taking part in the celebration with the army for a number of years.

Modi claimed that he was fortunate to be there. He thanked them for showing him these old pictures of him. The prime minister has been taking part in the celebration with the army for a number of years.

Also Read: Festival of ‘brightness’ and ‘radiance’: PM Modi extends wishes on Diwali

Also Read: Festival of ‘brightness’ and ‘radiance’: PM Modi extends wishes on Diwali

With the soldiers at the border, PM Modi observes the festival of lights each year. This year's event was followed by his journey to the Ram Janmabhoomi compound in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. He offered prayers to Ram Lalla. He also observed the development of the Ram Temple's building. The temple town of Ayodhya also established a new world record when 15 lakh diyas were lit along the banks of the Saryu River in the presence of PM Modi.

With the soldiers at the border, PM Modi observes the festival of lights each year. This year's event was followed by his journey to the Ram Janmabhoomi compound in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. He offered prayers to Ram Lalla. He also observed the development of the Ram Temple's building. The temple town of Ayodhya also established a new world record when 15 lakh diyas were lit along the banks of the Saryu River in the presence of PM Modi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP