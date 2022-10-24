PM Modi: India is successfully dealing with enemies outside and inside

With the soldiers at the border, PM Modi observes the festival of lights each year. This year's event was followed by his journey to the Ram Janmabhoomi compound in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. He offered prayers to Ram Lalla. He also observed the development of the Ram Temple's building. The temple town of Ayodhya also established a new world record when 15 lakh diyas were lit along the banks of the Saryu River in the presence of PM Modi.