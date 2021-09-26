Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday went to the construction site of the new parliament building in New Delhi at around 8.45 pm. He spent almost an hour at the site and did a first-hand inspection of the construction status of the building.

The construction of the building is a part of Modi government's ambitious Central Vista project, which aims to redevelop a 3.2-km stretch at the heart of Lutyens Delhi built by the Britishers in the 1930s.

Several photos showed PM Modi doing the first-hand inspection of the construction site, which is expected to be completed by next year.

View Full Image Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the construction site of the new parliament building, in New Delhi on Sunday (ANI)

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, envisages a new Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new Prime Minister''s residence and office, and a new Vice President Enclave at a total cost of around ₹20,000 crore.

View Full Image Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent almost an hour at the site and did a first-hand inspection of the construction status of the new parliament building. (ANI)

In 2019, the central government announced the redevelopment project to give a new identity to the ‘power corridor’ of India. The plan envisages the construction of a new parliament, prime minister and vice-president’s residences along with 10 building blocks that will accommodate all government ministries and departments.

The project, which is estimated to be completed by 2024, is being executed by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

On February 4 this year, the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of Central Vista Avenue was performed by then Union Minister of State with Independent charge Hardeep S Puri and other senior officers of the Ministry at India Gate, New Delhi.

With this ceremony, the work started for the development/ Redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue.

As per a press statement from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Central Vista Avenue starts from North and South Block to India Gate. It includes the Rajpath, its adjoining lawns and canals, rows of tree, Vijay Chowk and the India Gate plaza that is a 3 kilometres long stretch. This was originally designed to be a grand processional pathway to the Viceroy's House during the British Raj. It was appropriated by the people of India and their government at Independence.

The Government approved a proposal for the development of Central Vista Avenue with an estimated cost of ₹608 crores on November 10, 2020. Requisite permissions from Delhi Urban Arts Commission, Heritage Conservation Committee, Central Vista Committee, Local Body etc. have been obtained.

With agency inputs

