PM Modi interacted with covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with beneficiaries and vaccinators of covid-19 vaccination drive in Varanasi through video conference. The prime minister aimed to enquire about the arrangements and issues if any about the vaccination drive.

He talked to the people involved in the vaccination drive and said that feedback from Varanasi will help in understanding the situation elsewhere as well. The prime minister said that the world's largest vaccination program is going on in the country and in its first two phases, 30 crore people are being vaccinated. “The efforts have been made for vaccines to reach every corner of the country at a rapid pace. Today India is completely self-reliant on this biggest need of the world and India is also helping many countries," said Modi. The Prime Minister noted the change in medical infrastructure in Varanasi and surrounding areas in the last six years, which has helped the entire Purvanchal in the covid-19 pandemic.

“Now Varanasi is showing the same speed for vaccination. More than 20,000 health professionals will be vaccinated in Varanasi. For this, 15 vaccination centers have been set up," Modi said. The Prime Minister interacted with matron, ANM workers, Doctors and lab technicians.

The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against covid-19 on Friday surpassed 12.7 lakh (12,72,097) through 24,397 sessions, as per the provisional report. At least 2,28,563 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm on Friday alone through 6,230 sessions which was the seventh day of nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive. At least 267 cases of Adverse Effect After Immunization (AEFI) have also been reported.

The Prime Minister launched the nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive virtually on January 16 terming it as the “world’s largest vaccination programme" covering the entire length and breadth of the country. Meanwhile, the covid-19 cases continue to rise in India though at a slower pace. India’s Active Caseload presently stands at 1,88,688 which is 1.78% of the total active cases. over 14,545 new positive cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Eight States/UTs have contributed 84.14% of the new cases, the union health ministry said. Kerala reported 6,334 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 2,886 new cases while Karnataka registered 674 daily cases yesterday.

Similarly, 82.82%of the 163 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from Nine States/UTs. Maharashtra has reported the maximum new daily deaths with 52 deaths. Kerala also saw a fatality count of 21, the health ministry said. The total number of covid-19 cases reached 1, 06, 26,586 and toll touched 1,54,299 as on Friday.

