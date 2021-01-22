PM Modi interacted with covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries

He talked to the people involved in the vaccination drive and said that feedback from Varanasi will help in understanding the situation elsewhere as well. The prime minister said that the world's largest vaccination program is going on in the country and in its first two phases, 30 crore people are being vaccinated. “The efforts have been made for vaccines to reach every corner of the country at a rapid pace. Today India is completely self-reliant on this biggest need of the world and India is also helping many countries," said Modi. The Prime Minister noted the change in medical infrastructure in Varanasi and surrounding areas in the last six years, which has helped the entire Purvanchal in the covid-19 pandemic.

