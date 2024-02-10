Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with the beneficiaries of the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Gujarat' via video conferencing and praised his government for fulfilling the guarantees. While emphasizing the need for housing for all, PM Modi said that the Union government is making serious efforts to ensure that everyone has a permanent roof and their own house. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi at 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Gujarat programme: 10 points 1. PM Modi stressed on the success of various government schemes and said because of such works, the nation recognizes the meaning of Modi's guarantee.

2. He interacted with a housing scheme beneficiary Ashaben and asked her if she liked her new house and if it was made as per her expectations.

3. The beneficiary responded in affirmation and said that earlier she was living in a small hut, but now through the government scheme, they have received a 'pucca' house and they are living a good life.

4. "When such things happen, then only the country says- Modi's guarantee means the guarantee will be fulfilled...," PM Modi said.

5. "For any poor, his own house is the guarantee of his bright future. But with time families are increasing, hence the need for new houses is also increasing," PM Modi added.

6. PM Modi said that the government is making efforts to ensure that everyone should have a permanent roof and their own house.

7. While praising the Gujarat government for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, which completed 20 years this year, PM Modi said that this time the event was organized wonderfully.

8. "Just last month, I had the opportunity to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat have been completed. This time you organized it wonderfully..." the Prime Minister said.

9. The 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Gujarat programme is being organized across several districts of Gujarat and witnessing participation from the beneficiaries of various government schemes.

10. The programme was also attended by the Chief Minister of Gujarat and other ministers of his cabinet.

Budget 2024: Focus on housing scheme PM Modi's remarks came days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented an interim budget in the Parliament with a special focus on the housing scheme. Nirmala Sitharaman said 2 crore more houses will be built in the next 5 years under PM Awas Yojana (Grameen).

“Despite the challenges due to COVID, implementation of PM Awas Yojana (Grameen) continued and we are close to achieving the target of three crore houses. Two crore more houses will be taken up in the next five years to meet the requirement arising from an increase in the number of families," Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget 2024 speech.

The Finance Minister also said that the government will launch a scheme to help deserving sections of the middle class “living in rented houses, or slums, or chawls and unauthorized colonies" to buy or build their own houses.



