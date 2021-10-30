PM Modi at G20 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

The Prime Minister's Office shared a series of photos of PM Modi's meeting with world leaders. Besides Biden and Macron, PM Modi also met UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"On the sidelines of the @G20org Rome Summit, PM @narendramodi interacts with various leaders," the PMO said in the tweet. In the pictures, Modi is seen walking with Biden. This is their second in-person meeting after the duo met on 24 September at the White House.

On the sidelines of the @g20org Rome Summit, PM @narendramodi interacts with various leaders. pic.twitter.com/7L3vbpRzUs — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2021

In other photos, Modi is seen embracing Macron and engaged in a discussion with Trudeau and Johnson. “Productive discussions between PM Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the @G20orgSummit. India and France are cooperating extensively in various sectors. Today’s talks will add momentum to the bilateral ties between the two nations," the PMO said in a tweet.

Earlier, all the world leaders participating in the G20 Summit, including Modi, gathered for a "family photo". "World leaders meet in Rome for the @g20org Summit, an important multilateral forum for global good," the PMO said in another tweet.

The prime minister will be participating in the G20 Summit in Rome from October 30-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

World leaders meet in Rome for the @g20org Summit, an important multilateral forum for global good. pic.twitter.com/lzSte0d8Ey — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2021

The G20 is a leading global forum that brings together the world's major economies. Its members account for more than 80% of the global GDP, 75% of global trade and 60% of the population of the planet.

The forum has met every year since 1999 and includes, since 2008, a yearly summit, with the participation of the respective heads of state and government.

The Rome summit will be attended by heads of state and government of G20 member countries, the European Union, and other invited countries and several international organisations.

The summit will be centred around the theme 'People, Planet, Prosperity, focussing on the areas of recovery from the pandemic and strengthening of global health governance.

From Rome, Modi will travel to Glasgow on Sunday to attend the World Leader's summit of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.