PM Modi interacts with first batch of Agniveers

PM Modi interacts with first batch of Agniveers1 min read . 01:11 PM IST
The prime minister congratulated the agniveers and said this transformative policy will be a game changer in strengthening the armed forces and making them future ready
The prime minister congratulated the agniveers and said this transformative policy will be a game changer in strengthening the armed forces and making them future ready
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the first batch of Agniveers of the three services, who have commenced their basic training under the short-term induction programme.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the first batch of Agniveers of the three services, who have commenced their basic training under the short-term induction programme.
The prime minister congratulated the agniveers and said this transformative policy will be a game changer in strengthening the armed forces and making them future ready for the challenges that lie ahead, According to a release from the PMO.
The prime minister congratulated the agniveers and said this transformative policy will be a game changer in strengthening the armed forces and making them future ready for the challenges that lie ahead, According to a release from the PMO.
Hailing the potential of Agniveers, he said the young recruits will make the armed forces more youthful and tech savvy. Modi said that the experience which they will acquire through this opportunity will be a source of pride for life.
Hailing the potential of Agniveers, he said the young recruits will make the armed forces more youthful and tech savvy. Modi said that the experience which they will acquire through this opportunity will be a source of pride for life.
According to the PMO, the prime minister said that New India is filled with renewed vigour, and efforts are underway to modernise our armed forces as well as make them Aatmanirbhar. Referring to the new fronts of contactless warfare and challenges of cyber warfare, he said technologically-advanced soldiers will play a key role in our armed forces.
According to the PMO, the prime minister said that New India is filled with renewed vigour, and efforts are underway to modernise our armed forces as well as make them Aatmanirbhar. Referring to the new fronts of contactless warfare and challenges of cyber warfare, he said technologically-advanced soldiers will play a key role in our armed forces.
Modi exhorted Agniveers to remain curious about learning new things while simultaneously working on bettering their skills in the fields of their choice.
Modi exhorted Agniveers to remain curious about learning new things while simultaneously working on bettering their skills in the fields of their choice.
Hailing the potential of youth and Agniveers, Prime Ministersaid they are the ones who are going to provide leadership to the nation in the 21st century.
Hailing the potential of youth and Agniveers, Prime Ministersaid they are the ones who are going to provide leadership to the nation in the 21st century.
Under the Agnipath scheme, announced on 14 June last year, the three services are recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 years for four years with a provision to retain 25 percent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit was extended to 23 years.
Under the Agnipath scheme, announced on 14 June last year, the three services are recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 years for four years with a provision to retain 25 percent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit was extended to 23 years.