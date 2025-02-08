PM Modi interacts with Mukesh Ambani, Satya Nadella, Anand Mahindra and others for creator summit meet

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an online meeting of the Advisory Board of WAVES on Friday, February 7. WAVES is a global summit that brings together the world of entertainment, creativity, and culture with top industry professionals.

In a social media post on platform X, Narendra Modi said that the members of the Advisory Board reiterated their support for sharing valuable inputs on making India a global entertainment hub.

“Just concluded an extensive meeting of the Advisory Board of WAVES, the global summit that brings together the world of entertainment, creativity and culture. The members of the Advisory Board are eminent individuals from different walks of life, who not only reiterated their support but also shared valuable inputs on how to further enhance our efforts to make India a global entertainment hub,” said PM Narendra Modi in his post on X.

Advertisement

The news agency ANI reported that top industry professionals like Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Mahindra & Mahindra Chairperson Anand Mahindra were among others who attended the virtual discussions.

Bollywood actors and prominent personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Anupam Kher, and AR Rahman were among others who attended the virtual event, reported the news agency.

WAVES Summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in December 2024, announced the launch of the World Audio Visual Entertainment (WAVES) Summit, marking it as an important step to making India a global content creation hub.

Advertisement

Also Read | Delhi Election Result Key Highlights: Kejriwal out as Modi reigns supreme

Modi urged young professionals in the creative industry in India to join net year's summit.

“Next year, for the first time, the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit i.e. WAVES is going to be organized in our country. At the WAVES summit, giants from the media and entertainment industry and people from the creative world will come to India. This summit is an important step towards making India a hub of global content creation. I feel proud to tell you that in this summit young creators are also participating in this,” said PM Modi at the 117th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ announcement, reported the news agency.

Advertisement