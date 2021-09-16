Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >PM Modi invites citizens’ ideas for 81st Mann ki Baat

PM Modi invites citizens’ ideas for 81st Mann ki Baat

The 81st episode of Mann ki Baat is to be aired on 26 September
1 min read . 12:00 PM IST Livemint

  • The Prime Minister's Office said that ideas for Mann ki Baat can be shared on NaMo App, MyGov or through messages on 1800-11-7800

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited citizens to share their ideas for the 81st episode of monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat that will take place on 26 September.

“The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has called citizens to share their ideas for 81st episode of Mann ki Baat which will take place on Sunday, 26 September 2021. Ideas for Mann ki Baat can be shared on NaMo app, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800," the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

This comes against the backdrop of India’s record high vaccination drive against covid-19 to protect against the virus that originated in Wuhan, China.

With the second wave subsiding, there has been a laxity in following covid protocols. The government has been trying to expedite the vaccination programme. PM Modi on his part has been reminding people to be cautious about the coronavirus pandemic in the backdrop of ongoing vaccination programme during his monthly radio programme.

