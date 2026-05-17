PM Modi invites Dutch companies to invest in India; discusses trade, bilateral partnership during the Netherlands visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited Dutch companies to design, innovate, and manufacture in India, highlighting the country’s wide range of business opportunities.

He encouraged firms to explore sectors such as maritime, renewable energy, digital technologies, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and healthcare.

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PM Modi, who is in the Netherlands for a visit during the second leg of his five-nation tour, also witnessed the signing of an agreement between Tata Electronics and ASML to extend support to the semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat.

He was accompanied by his Dutch counterpart, Rob Jetten, as the two prime ministers called for the early implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). According to an official release, the FTA reinforces India and the European Union as trusted and reliable partners.

India a symbol of scale and stability: PM Modi Addressing the CEO roundtable, PM Modi said that India has grown into a symbol of scale and stability, adding that no country in the world can match its speed in infrastructure, clean energy, and connectivity. He noted that India now contributes 17 per cent to global growth.

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Also Read | Netherlands repatriates rare Chola dynasty artefacts to India during PM's visit

Emphasising that India’s economy has been reshaped through continuous reforms, the Prime Minister said the government has worked to provide greater policy stability for businesses while expanding private sector opportunities. He added that sectors such as space, mining, and nuclear energy have been progressively opened up.

He further elaborated: “We are continuously reducing compliance burdens and enhancing the ease of doing business. Recently, we implemented next-generation reforms in areas such as taxation, labour codes, and governance.”

Manufacturing in India is becoming highly cost-effective: PM PM Modi added that manufacturing in India is becoming highly cost-effective, while in the services sector, the country has become an engine of efficiency and innovation on the strength of its talent.

He also informed the gathering that all global technology companies have set up their global capability centres in India.

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India-Netherlands partnership Commenting on bilateral ties, PM Modi said that he and his Dutch counterpart would take several significant decisions. “We are going to transform this trusted India-Netherlands partnership into a strategic partnership. We are launching an ambitious joint roadmap for green hydrogen. We are making our ties in the technology sector future-ready,” he added.

Additionally, the two countries will further strengthen talent mobility, university partnerships, and joint research and development (R&D).

He pointed out that over 300 Dutch companies are now part of India’s growth story. He also said that the Netherlands is India’s largest European investor and its second-largest trading partner.

The two sides also signed several agreements to further boost cooperation across a range of areas.

The Netherlands is one of India’s largest trading destinations in Europe, with bilateral trade reaching $27.8 billion in 2024–25. The European nation is India’s fourth-largest investor, with cumulative foreign direct investment of $55.6 billion.

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PM Modi hails Indians’ contribution to the Netherlands PM Modi, who arrived in The Hague on Friday, received a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands. He praised the Indian diaspora for its contributions to Dutch society, describing it as a living bridge of friendship between India and the Netherlands.

The Netherlands is home to the largest number of people of Indian origin in mainland Europe, including around 200,000 members of the Surinamese-Hindustani community.



(With agency inputs)

Key Takeaways PM Modi's visit highlights the growing economic ties between India and the Netherlands.

The Netherlands is India's fourth-largest investor, showcasing significant bilateral trade potential.

The focus on sectors like renewable energy and technology indicates India's commitment to innovation.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.