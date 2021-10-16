NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited citizens to share their ideas for the 82nd episode of monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat , that will take place on 24 October.

This comes in the backdrop of India’s record high vaccination drive against covid-19 to protect against the virus that originated in Wuhan, China, with India set to breach the 100 crore mark vaccine dose administration.

"This month, the #MannKiBaat programme will take place on the 24th. I invite you all to share your ideas for this month’s episode," PM Modi said in a tweet.

With the second wave of pandemic having subsided, there has been a laxity in following covid protocols. The government has been trying to expedite the vaccination programme. PM Modi on his part has been reminding people to be cautious about the coronavirus pandemic in the backdrop of ongoing vaccination programme during his monthly radio programme.

“The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has called citizens to share their ideas for 82nd episode of Mann ki Baat which will take place on Sunday, 24th October 2021. Ideas for Mann ki Baat can be shared on NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800," Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

