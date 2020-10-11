PM Modi invites ideas for October 25 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited ideas for his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. The programme which is held on the last Sunday of every month will take place on October 25 this month. PM Modi will be addressing the 70th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' this time.

"#MannKiBaat presents a great opportunity to share inspiring journeys of outstanding citizens and discuss themes that power societal change. This month's programme will take place on the 25th. Share your ideas on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message," PM Modi tweeted.

#MannKiBaat presents a great opportunity to share inspiring journeys of outstanding citizens and discuss themes that power societal change. This month’s programme will take place on the 25th. Share your ideas on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message. https://t.co/qVG7YLhsuY pic.twitter.com/P1IccJxV3j — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2020

Speaking at the 69th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged people to take up storytelling. He also praised the efforts being made by individuals to promote the art of story-telling across the country.

He also praised the farmers and said they are playing a major role in the efforts to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. "India is very proud of our farmers," PM Modi had said.

'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation.

