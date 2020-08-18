PM Modi invites ideas, inputs for August 30 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked people to share their inputs and ideas for his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'. The programme which is held on the last Sunday of every month will take place on August 30 this month.

PM Modi will be addressing the 68th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' this time.

"What do you think should be discussed during this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 30th? Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800. You can also write on the NaMo App or MyGov. Looking forward to your ideas and inputs," the Prime Minister tweeted.

What do you think should be discussed during this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 30th?



Record your message by dialing 1800-11-7800.



You can also write on the NaMo App or MyGov.



Looking forward to your ideas and inputs. https://t.co/wRagYSoaq0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2020

Speaking at the 67th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', which coincided with the 21st anniversary of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', Prime Minister Modi had criticised Pakistan and said it undertook the misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert its ongoing internal conflicts. He also said that Pakistan tried to backstab in response to India's friendly endeavours.

PM Modi had also reminded citizens to not let their guard down as coronavirus cases continue to increase. He said that it is necessary to wear masks when outside. He reiterated that people need to follow all precautions associated with protection and prevention from Covid-19.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via