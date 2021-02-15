PM Modi invites motivational anecdotes for 28 February 'Mann Ki Baat'1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 09:42 AM IST
- PM Modi has invited people of the country to share their inspiring stories in the field of art, culture and tourism
- Last week, Prime Minister Modi had greeted radio listeners on the occasion of World Radio Day
Ahead of his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" later this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited people of the country to share their inspiring stories in the field of art, culture and tourism.
"Through inspiring examples, January's #MannKiBaat highlighted diverse topics ranging from art, culture, tourism and agri innovation. Would love to hear more such motivating anecdotes for the programme in February, which will take place on the 28th," PM Modi tweeted and shared a link for the people inviting ideas for the next 'Mann Ki Baat'.
The programme which is held on the last Sunday of every month will take place on February 28 this month.
"PM Narendra Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you. The Prime Minister invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on the 74th Episode of Mann Ki Baat," the Government of India said in a statement.
"Send us your suggestions on the themes or issues you want the Prime Minister to speak about in the upcoming Mann Ki Baat episode. Share your views in this Open Forum or alternatively you can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record your message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English," the statement added.
Last week, Prime Minister Modi had greeted radio listeners on the occasion of World Radio Day, and called it a "fantastic medium which deepens social connect".
"Happy World Radio Day! Greetings to all radio listeners and kudos to all those who keep the radio buzzing with innovative content and music. This is a fantastic medium, which deepens social connect. I personally experience the positive impact of radio thanks to #MannKiBaat," PM Modi tweeted on February 13.
