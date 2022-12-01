PM Modi has invited students, their parents and teachers to take part in interesting activities relating to 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023.
'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is an annual event wherein the prime minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in his uniquely engaging style in a live programme.
Quoting a tweet by the Ministry of Education, the Prime Minister tweeted, "I call upon all Exam Warriors, their parents and teachers to take part in these interesting activities relating to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. Let us collectively work towards creating a stress-free environment for our students. #PPC2023."
After this, click on Participate Now and you will get 4 options - Student (Self Participation), Student (Participation through Teacher login), Teacher, Parent. Click on the required option.
As per the website, the competition is open for school students of classes 9 to 12. Students can submit their responses to any one of the themes provided to them. They may also submit their question to the Hon'ble Prime Minister in a maximum of 500 characters.
Parents and teachers can also participate and submit their entries in the online activities designed exclusively for them.
Last year, the prime minister interacted with specially-abled children during the fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital.
Addressing board exam students, their parents and teachers during the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' session, PM Modi urged parents and students to allow students to follow their dreams.
"Students should not be pressurized by teachers and parents to score good marks. The unfulfilled dreams of parents and teachers should not be forced upon children. They should be allowed to decide their future freely and follow their dreams," said PM Modi while interacting with students last year.
The Prime Minister further explained that online education is based on the principle of attaining knowledge while offline education is regarding sustaining that knowledge and practically applying it further.
Stating that skills are quite important across the world, the Prime Minister said, "Technology is not a bane, it should be used effectively. Today students are developing 3D printers and running apps for Vedic mathematics. They're efficiently using technology."
Last year, he also advised the students to find out what makes them happy and indulge in activities they enjoy to keep themselves motivated.
