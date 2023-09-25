Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invitation to university students and young professionals interested in further education to participate in G-20 University Connect Finale program which is scheduled to take place on September 26 at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on social media platform LinkedIn, PM Modi expressed his satisfaction with the G-20 University Connect program over the past year and said, "Over last one year, the G-20 University Connect programme brought together India's Yuva Shakti. The initiative, spanning the entire year, proved to be incredibly fulfilling, yielding highly satisfying outcomes."

PM Modi stated, "I am delighted to invite you all, especially the university students and young professionals who are keen to pursue further education to a very special programme which will take place on Tuesday, 26th September."

He mentioned that the G-20 University Connect Finale will take place at Bharat Mandapam, the same venue where world leaders gathered for the recent G-20 Summit.

PM Modi said that G-20 University Connect program played a significant role in educating the youth about India's G-20 Presidency, global issues and fostering a sense of a global community, meanwhile preparing them to activily contribute to a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Also read: Vande Bharat Express: From seat colours to aerosol based fire detection: Check out THESE 10 upgraded features The G-20 University Connect initiative organised various programs across India, initially targeting universities but later expanding to schools and colleges to engage a wider audience. PM Modi highlighted events like the "Model G20 Meeting," where students from 12 different nations, including 10 G20 countries, discussed the theme "Youth for LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment)."

PM Modi expressed his excitement to learn from the experiences of Yuva Shakti involved in the G-20 University Connect program. "Their enriching journey is bound to ignite inspiration among the youth of our nation. I particularly urge all the youngsters to join this unique endeavour," PM Modi stated in the LinkedIn post.

