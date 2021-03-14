PM Modi invites suggestions for March 28 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited views and suggestions from the public for this year's third Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited views and suggestions from the public for this year's third Mann Ki Baat session that will be held on March 28." 28th March...this year's third #MannKiBaat and yet another opportunity to highlight interesting topics, and inspiring life journeys from across India. Post your views on MyGov or the NaMo App, or record your message," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

In his February 28 Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi had said he regrets not being able to learn the world's oldest language Tamil during his long political innings as a chief minister and prime minister.

The prime minister praised the Tamil language and its rich literature.

"It is such a beautiful language, which is popular all over the world. Many people have told me a lot about the quality of Tamil literature and the depth of the poems written in it," he had said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked students, who are about to face their annual exams, to become a warrior and not a worrier. In his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi asked students to go gleefully for the examination and come back with a smile.

