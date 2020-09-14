PM Modi invites suggestions for September 27 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today invited suggestions for his monthly address Mann ki Baat. The programme which is held on the last Sunday of every month will take place on September 27 this month.

PM Modi will be addressing the 69th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' this time.

"The greatest strength of #MannKiBaat is the diverse range of inputs received from people across India. This month's episode will take place on 27th September. I urge you all to share your ideas on the NaMo App, @mygovindia, or by dialing 1800-11-7800," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

The greatest strength of #MannKiBaat is the diverse range of inputs received from people across India. This month’s episode will take place on 27th September. I urge you all to share your ideas on the NaMo App, @mygovindia or by dialling 1800-11-7800. https://t.co/lw48mvAiST — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2020

Speaking at the 68th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has talent and ability to become a toy hub for the entire world and called upon startups to work towards realising this potential while being "vocal about local toys". He said the global toy industry is over ₹7 lakh crore but India's share is very small, as he stressed on the need to work to increase it.

Modi called upon start-up entrepreneurs to 'team up for toys' and said it is time to get vocal for local toys.

'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via