‘PM Modi is lying…locals say China took control over some area': Rahul Gandhi in Leh2 min read 20 Aug 2023, 10:38 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of lying about China's control over Indian territory in Ladakh.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who is in Leh, Ladakh currently, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Indo-China border row. Gandhi told the media that he met local people in the union territory and they told him that China had taken some control over Indian territory. The Congress MP hit out at PM Modi saying he was lying to Indian citizens and was hiding the incompetence of his government.