Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who is in Leh, Ladakh currently, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Indo-China border row. Gandhi told the media that he met local people in the union territory and they told him that China had taken some control over Indian territory. The Congress MP hit out at PM Modi saying he was lying to Indian citizens and was hiding the incompetence of his government.

"The locals here are concerned about China taking our land. They have said that the Chinese troops took away their grazing land. However, the PM says not an inch of land was taken away. This is not true, you can ask anyone here," said Rahul Gandhi.

'INDIA-CHINA BORDER ROW' India and its neighbour China have bitter border relations. The two countries have fought only one war, in 1962, but time and again, the border dispute has escalated several times. Both these countries have devoted billions of dollars to building strong road infrastructure and airfields along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) - the de facto boundary separating them. During Prime Minister Modi's tenure, tension escalated with China at Arunachal Pradesh and LAC, and the tensions have still not simmered.

Citing media reports, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala recently said, "19 rounds of talks with China fail, talks fail every time for last 3 Years".

Questioning the Modi government, Surjewala asked, "When will Indian Territory brazenly occupied by the Chinese be vacated and the Chinese Army pushed back?"

Has Modi Government reconciled to the "ceding of nearly 1,000 square km of Indian Territory occupied by the Chinese," he asked.

'RAHUL GANDHI PAYS TRIBUTE TO FATHER RAJIV' Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tribute to his late father and former Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi from the bank of Pangong Tso river in Ladakh. Rahul recalled a conversation with his father in which Rajiv Gandhi told him that Pangong Tso is the most beautiful place on earth.

"I remember, when I was small, my father once returned from a visit to Pangong Tso and showed me some pictures of the lake. He told me that this is the most beautiful place on earth. During the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', I was scheduled to come to Ladkah but because of some logistical reasons, the visit had to be shelved. So I thought of a visit later and a longer stay here".

Earlier, in a post on the social media platform 'X', Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Papa, the dreams you had for India are shown from these priceless memories. Your mark is my way - understanding the struggles and dreams of every Indian, listening to the voice of Mother India."

Rahul embarked on a bike ride to Pangong Tso in Ladakh on Saturday.