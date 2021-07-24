Second, the bureaucratic system is no longer functioning as it once did, vetting proposals and building cross-party consensus. In Modi’s first term, only a quarter of the bills introduced in Parliament were referred to expert committees — far below the 71% and 60% rates of the previous two governments. In his current term, that figure has declined to roughly 10%. Nor has the process of pre-legislative consultation introduced by the Modi government worked as advertised: In his first term, only 44 out of 186 bills were treated to such back-and-forth.