PM Modi issues public appeal as heatwave grips India: 'Offer water to others, check on parents'

With temperatures rising sharply across several parts of the country, PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged citizens to remain cautious and take all necessary precautions during the ongoing heatwave.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Prime Minister said the intense summer conditions were affecting people across India and advised citizens to stay hydrated while stepping outdoors.

Advertisement

“Different parts of India are witnessing soaring temperatures and the challenges that come with it. This heat is harsh on all of us and I urge you all to take as many precautions as possible. Please stay hydrated, keep water with you when stepping out. Offer a glass of water to others. In weather like this, such kindness goes a long way,” PM Modi tweeted.

Also Read | Congress slams PM Modi for 4th CNG price hike in 11 days

The appeal comes at a time when many states in north and central India are witnessing extreme temperatures, with several regions reporting conditions close to or above 45 degrees Celsius.

PM warns against heat exhaustion and heatstroke In another post, the Prime Minister cautioned citizens against ignoring symptoms linked to heat exhaustion and heatstroke, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children, senior citizens and people working outdoors.

Advertisement

“Watch for signs of heat exhaustion like dizziness, nausea or extreme fatigue. If someone around you feels unusually unwell, weak or develops a headache, it is best to help move them to a cool and shaded place immediately. Ensure they get water, ORS etc. that helps them,” he wrote.

Advertisement

PM Modi further added, “Children, the elderly and those working outdoors are especially vulnerable during extreme heat. Ignoring these warning signs can quickly turn dangerous and may even lead to heatstroke. In such weather, timely care and attention go a long way.”

The Prime Minister also encouraged citizens to regularly check on elderly family members and loved ones during the heatwave.

“Whenever possible, call and check on elderly parents, grandparents and loved ones during this heatwave. Remind them to stay hydrated, avoid stepping out in peak afternoon hours and take rest whenever possible,” he said.

PM urges compassion towards birds and animals Apart from urging precautions for people, PM Modi also appealed to citizens to remember birds and animals struggling in the intense heat conditions.

Advertisement

“In this extreme heat, let us also remember the birds and animals around us. A small bowl of water kept outside your home, balconies, terraces, shops or offices can become a lifeline for a thirsty bird. May compassion guide us in these difficult days,” the Prime Minister wrote in another post.

The message resonated widely online as several parts of the country continue witnessing prolonged dry and harsh summer conditions.

Delhi under yellow alert as mercury rises Meanwhile, Delhi continued to experience hot weather conditions on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in the national capital.

According to the weather department, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast strong surface winds along with heatwave conditions, while the maximum temperature in the city is expected to touch 45 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Among other weather stations, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, which was 0.7 notches above normal. Lodhi Road logged 25 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal.

The Ridge station recorded 27.5 degrees Celsius, 0.9 notch above normal, while Ayanagar registered 26.7 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notch below normal.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home PM Modi issues public appeal as heatwave grips India: 'Offer water to others, check on parents'