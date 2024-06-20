PM Modi in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar today! Multi-tier security deployed | 10 updates

Jammu and Kashmir Police have strengthened security in Srinagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit starting Thursday.

Here are the top ten updates:

1. According to the police, a multi-tier security blanket has been put in place. “It is a multi-tier security. As per the security protocols, the high-alert security arrangement has been made here,” IGP Kashmir Zone Vidhi Kumar Birdi told ANI on Wednesday.

2. Earlier, Srinagar police issued orders declaring the city a 'Temporary Red Zone' for the operation of drones and quadcopters. The police said that all unauthorised drone operations in the Red Zone are liable to be penalised as per relevant provisions of Drone Rules, 2021.

3. PM Modi will reach Srinagar on Thursday, and at around 6 pm, he will participate in the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) there.

4. The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in J-K and launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP).

5. PM will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 84 Major developmental projects valued at more than Rs. 1,500 crore. The inaugurations will include projects related to road infrastructure, water supply schemes, and infrastructure in higher education etc.

6. Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for projects such as improving the Chenani-Patnitop-Nashri Section, developing Industrial Estates, and building six Government Degree Colleges.

7. The Prime Minister will also launch the ₹1,800 crore Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors (JKCIP) Project.

8. The project will be implemented in 90 Blocks across 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir and will have the project outreach of 300,000 households covering 15 lakh beneficiaries.

9. On Friday, June 21, PM Modi will attend the 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar. He will address the gathering and then participate in the CYP Yoga session.

10. As many as 3,000- 4,000 people are expected to attend the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) event along the picturesque Boulevard road. This year the theme of the International Day of Yoga is ‘Yoga for Self and Society’ which highlights yoga's dual role in fostering individual and societal well-being.