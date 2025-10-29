PM Modi, Japan's Sanae Takaichi discuss economic security, talent mobility and strong ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a “warm conversation” with Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, congratulating her on becoming the country’s first woman to hold the top office. The discussion, which underscored the deep-rooted partnership between New Delhi and Tokyo, focused on economic security, defence cooperation, and talent mobility, areas both leaders view as central to the next phase of bilateral engagement.

“Had a warm conversation with Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan. Congratulated her on assuming office and discussed our shared vision for advancing the India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with focus on economic security, defence cooperation and talent mobility,” Modi said in a post on X.

Modi further emphasised the global significance of their relationship, noting, “We agreed that stronger India–Japan ties are vital for global peace, stability and prosperity.”

Takaichi, 64, recently succeeded Shigeru Ishiba, marking a historic moment as Japan’s first woman prime minister. A conservative heavyweight within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), she has long been a prominent figure in Japanese politics and is now navigating her early days in office amid complex global shifts.

Who Is Sanae Takaichi? Japan’s First Woman PM At 64, Sanae Takaichi has shattered one of Japan’s highest glass ceilings by becoming the nation’s first female prime minister, succeeding Shigeru Ishiba.

A staunch conservative and long-time member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Takaichi is known for her nationalist leanings, strong advocacy for constitutional revision, and a firm stance on defence and economic sovereignty.

Before assuming office, Takaichi served in key cabinet roles, including Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications, and earned a reputation for her disciplined approach to governance.

Takaichi's ascent to the premiership marks a pivotal moment for Japanese politics, traditionally dominated by male leadership.

Tokyo–Washington Diplomacy: Takaichi’s Global Debut Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi made headlines for her high-profile meeting with US President Donald Trump during his visit to Tokyo on Tuesday.

Japan’s new leader lavished Trump with praise, pledging a “golden age” in US–Japan relations and even announcing plans to nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize. The meeting also saw the two sides sign a deal on critical minerals, aimed at bolstering supply chain security amid intensifying geopolitical competition.

“It’s a great honour to be with you, especially so early in what will be, I think, one of the greatest prime ministers,” Trump told Takaichi at the Akasaka Palace state guest house.

For her part, Takaichi lauded US President Donald Trump’s diplomatic efforts, saying she admired his “unprecedented historic achievement” of the Gaza truce deal, as well as his role in facilitating a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia.

“I would like to realise a new golden age of the Japan–US Alliance, where both Japan and the United States will become stronger and also more prosperous,” Takaichi declared.